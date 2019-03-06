LAKE CHARLES – In its first appearance at state in almost 20 years, Leesville struggled to score against the No. 3 team in the Class 4A.

The Wampus Cats shot 21 percent from the field in its 56-33 loss Tuesday afternoon at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

"It's been a heck of a road with these guys," Leesville head coach Troy Grigg said. "They've played hard all year and played hard tonight. Unfortunately, we didn't get any shots to go down tonight.

"We just couldn't get it to go down. We couldn't get it to go in. It's like it had a lid on it."

The loss ends Leesville's season, which included an undefeated district title and a 31-4 record.

"There is a total of 9 seniors, and the last two years, they've fought," Grigg said. "I said a while ago that I love them to death and wish them well. Whatever they go on to do after high school, I support them. I'll support them the rest of the year. I hate to see this for them, but who wouldn't? What coach doesn't want to win? It just wasn't our night. Unfortunately, someone has to win and someone has to lose."

Both teams struggled early, ending the first quarter tied at 5.

The offenses began to pick up with second quarter, and the Wampus Cats went into the break trailing 18-16.

However, in the third quarter, Breaux Bridge took off, outscoring Leesville 16-3 in the period.

"They moved the ball and got in on us," Grigg said. "They kicked the ball out and started knocking down shots. They shot 43 percent for 2s and 29 percent for 3s.

"I don't think they did anything, defensively, different that I saw on film or people talked to me about. I just think that we didn't get shots to go down that was usually get to go down."

The closest the Wampus Cats would get in the fourth was within 14, and Breaux Bridge moves on to play No. 1 Bossier in the state championship game.

Leesville senior Seginald Bryant led all scorers with 18 points in the his final game at the high school level.

"My mindset coming into the game was to crush anyone is front of me," he said. "Nobody was going to keep me from doing that. I felt like I played decently. I could have played way better."