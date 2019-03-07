A highlight of the March meeting of the Morehouse Parish School Board was the presentation of a $15,000 check from Morehouse Community Medical Center.

Katie Parnell, executive director of MCMC, spoke to the board and expressed the center’s feeling that it could help with much-needed repairs at Morehouse Jr. High School.

“As a company, it was just laid on my heart that we could help and it is our hope that other businesses come together and match this donation,” Parnell said.

Superintendent David Gray expressed his gratitude to MCMC, promising the Board would be good stewards of the gift.

The Board discussed the possibility of changing the names of Bastrop High School, Morehouse Jr. High and Delta Jr. High School and it was decided that the principals at each of the schools would poll the parents and students and submit the popular choices for names of each. The Board will then vote on the new names.

Board President Louis Melton presented the agenda item, stating because of the new configuration of students, there would be a shortage in uniforms for those participating in sports, with some at Bastrop High School wearing Delta uniforms and some wearing BHS uniforms and with junior high students now on the high school campus, the school’s name should reflect as such.

Also discussed and tabled was the need to lease three additional buses due to the shortage created when any where used for field trips or breakdowns.

Cutline: Katie Parnell, executive director of Morehouse Community Medical Center, presented the Morehouse Parish School Board a check for $15,000 at the March meeting to be used for improvements at the Morehouse Jr. High campus. Pictured, from left, are Kacey Kraft and Stephanie Harris of MCMC; School Board President Louis Melton, Superintendent David Gray, Parnell and MCMC Board Members Ora Evans and Gwen Davenport.