On February 6, students at Remington College Baton Rouge were given an exclusive guided tour of the Shell Convent Refinery.

Students who were able to attend the tour were in the Process Technology curriculum. The sponsor was Susan Kliebert, Shell Health Safety Security and Environmental Manager.

The Process Technology program is designed to help students develop any skills that are necessary to qualify for entry-level positions at plant locations, for example. This includes Chemical Technician 1 and Power Plant Distributor or Dispatcher.

“Experiences like this are priceless for our students. They get to see real examples of what they are learning about and get a glimpse of where their education could take them,” Elena Mate, Director of Career Services for Remington College Baton Rouge Campus, said.

Shell is the top employer of choice for students at Remington College. The tour lasted three-and-a-half hours, giving students an opportunity to learn about the refinery, production processes, and discuss safety procedures. Shell Convent also donated Piping and Instrumentation diagrams, from retired units, for the Process Technology Program.

“As a nonprofit college, giving back is at the core of our mission. We want to not only support our students in reaching their goals through career training programs, we want to improve the communities we serve. Shell is a shining example of that by donating their time and knowledge to the next generation of skilled workers,” Mate said.

