Officials with the City of Leesville will be holding Town Hall meetings regarding the tax millage that is scheduled to be paid in full this month.

The town hall is to give citizens of Leesville the opportunity to discuss the upcoming millage vote and what the City would like to do with the revenue if the millage passes.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the meetings to have ask questions and their voice heard.

Meetings will be held at Leesville City Hall and are scheduled for March 11 and March 25 at 5:00PM, April 6 at 10:00AM, April 8 and April 22 at 5:00PM.

For more information residents can contact their District representatives or City Hall directly.