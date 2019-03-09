Melissa Martelle, or Missy as she likes to be called, worked as the Deputy Clerk for the Leesville City Court for eleven years before moving on to the Leesville Police Department. It had always been her dream to work at the police department so when an opportunity came up she took an administrative position working with Animal Control and the Investigations departments maintaining files.

After accomplishing her dream of working for a police department Martelle had a new, bigger dream.

She has lived in Hornbeck for more than 20 years and has always wanted to be Chief of Police. However, until eight years ago, she was not eligible to run for the position because she lived outside of the city limits.

Once she moved inside, she was determined she was going to run for the position when former Police Chief Glen Poarch decided he was not going to run for office again, Martelle took her shot.

In November 2018 Martelle and two other candidates ran for the Chief of Police position in Hornbeck. Because there were three candidates running for the position one candidate had to have fifty-one percent of the votes in order to win the election. Martelle accumulated the majority of the votes at forty-eight percent, but that was not enough to declare her the winner.

Martell and Marshall Evans, the two candidates with the most votes in the initial election, had a run-off and voters cast their votes again on December 8. With nearly seventy percent of the votes, Martelle made history by being elected the very first woman Chief of Police for the Town of Hornbeck. Moreso, she was elected with having absolutely no law enforcement training.

Her platform while running for the chief position was so she could become more involved with the children in the community and the school as a police officer. She wants to teach children that police officers really are their friends and they are not to be feared. She understands that children are often taught to fear the police, not always out of malice but it does happen. Martelle wants to be instrumental in eliminating that fear in the community by maintaining a constantly visible presence in Hornbeck.

Since taking office in January Martelle has attended several conferences and training to help her perform her job. To be the chief she is required to have twelve hours of training and to date, she has already acquired more than 40.

She has a great support system with the community of Hornbeck, the Leesville Police Department and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department are all behind her. She is very grateful that she has years of experience backing her and she can call on LPD Chief Greg Hill and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft if she needs guidance or help.