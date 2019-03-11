MOREHOUSE PARISH- The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Bastrop man for setting a home on fire with three relatives, including a child, inside.

Charles Christian Craft, 25, was booked into the Morehouse Parish Detention Center on Monday, March 11, on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson.

On the evening of March 10, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the SFM in determining the origin and cause of a house fire located in the 7400 block of Nip Eckles Road in Bastrop.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, investigators determined the fire began on the stove and was intentionally set by Craft.

Investigators learned that Craft became violent during an argument with his mother over his request for money to buy cigarettes. Craft’s mother, stepfather and 7-year-old nephew locked themselves in a bedroom due to the disturbance and called 911.

When the three relatives exited the room to meet arriving Morehouse Sheriff’s deputies, they discovered not only was the kitchen on fire, but that their closest exit out of the home had been blocked by a pile of clothes. Fortunately, the three were able to escape unharmed despite having to run past the flames.

Craft declined to speak with SFM investigators and was subsequently arrested in the case.