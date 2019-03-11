Coming into Friday night's game, East Ascension was just 2-8. It would have been easy for them to say, "here we go again" when they fell into a 3-0 hole against Myrtle Beach. But they didn't

Instead, the Spartans stormed back and outscored the Seahawks, 7-1, for the rest of the game to pick up a much-needed 7-4 victory.

"Our record doesn't show how resilient we are and how hard the kids battle day in and day out," East Ascension head coach Kade Keowen said. "We've lost four one-run games and several three-run games, but they've continued to battle. The key for us this year is having 10 seniors, opposed to last year when we had only four. Those guys have been in these kinds of situations before."

The contest against South Carolina's Myrtle Beach squad was the Spartans' second game of the Jay Patterson Shootout tournament.

Ace Blaise Foote got the start, but he ran into trouble in the first inning. Foote surrendered four straight hits--one of which was an RBI single. He also walked in a runner to give Myrtle Beach an early 2-0 lead.

In the second, he gave up a triple and a walk. An East Ascension throwing error allowed one run to score to extend the Seahawk lead to 3-0.

The Spartans answered in the bottom of the second.

Grant Griffin and Garrett Leeper each singled. Griffin eventually scored on a sac grounder by Amerion Walters.

Trey Williams was hit by a pitch. That set the table for Blake Peterson to drive in both Williams and Leeper with a double that tied the game at 3-3.

East Ascension took their first lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Joel Schexnaydre walked. Again, Peterson came up big as he drilled a double against the left-field wall that scored Schexnaydre.

Peterson eventually scored on an infield RBI single by Beau Landry that made it 5-3.

Myrtle Beach trimmed it to 5-4 in the top of the sixth, but East Ascension bought themselves some breathing room in the bottom of the frame.

Kael Babin drew a two-outs walk, Landry was hit by a pitch and Foote was awarded a free pass as well to load the bases

Babin then scored on a passed ball, and Landry scored on a throwing error. This gave East Ascension a 7-4 lead that they were able to turn into a victory.

Foote gave up five hits in the first two innings. He gave up just two more in the final three innings he pitched.

He ended up throwing five complete. Although he gave up eight hits, he surrendered just two earned runs and he struck out 11 batters.

"Since I've been here, Blaise has been known as a little bit of a slow starter, but once he finally gets settled in, he's really good," Keowen said. "He did the same thing at Brother Martin. He hit the first two batters, and then he was lights out for six.

"We have to get his pitch count down a little bit so he can work into the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but I can't be more proud of that kid. He had a bad day at the plate, but he didn't take any of that out to the field. He continued to battle."

From the plate, Peterson led the way as he went 2-4 with three RBIs. Both Landry and Griffin were 2-3. Landry also drove in a run.

The win ended a two-game skid for the Spartans.

"We kind of did the same thing last year where we started off slow, and we picked up a big win over Notre Dame of Crowley. That really propelled us into the district season," Keowen said. "I kept telling the guys to keep working hard and we would get over the hump at some point. The kids played hard and had a lot of energy tonight, and that was really good to see."