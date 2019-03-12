Hello voters of District 4. I am Jerry T. Buckner, a registered Democrat. Today, I am announcing that I will be a candidate for Vernon Parish Police Juror, District 4 in the upcoming election.

I am married to Ethel Buckner. We have three sons, Clifford, Jeremy, and Reggie; two grandchildren, Shatori and Christopher; and two great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Marlon.

I am known by many names throughout the area and surrounding communities as Pops, Head, Crab Leg, Deacon Buckner, Brother Buckner, Buffalo Soldier, and Papa.

We have resided in Leesville, Louisiana since 1983 for a total of thirty-six years.

I retired in March 1990 from active duty with the United States Army. Fort Polk was my first and last duty station.

In the upcoming weeks, I will visit with as many voters as possible throughout District 4 to personally share my thoughts and ideas for improving our parish.

In order to improve conditions in District 4, I want to hear your thoughts and ideas as well.

My military and business experience will certainly be a tremendous asset for helping to govern and improve upon our resources.

If I am elected, I will work tireless hours to secure new jobs, improve our infrastructure, promote public safety, and ensure fiscal accountability and transparency for the citizens in District 4.

We strongly encourage you to exercise your right to vote. Let your vote be counted and your voice heard.

Please vote for Jerry T. Buckner, Police Juror, District 4.