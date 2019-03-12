MONROE– Join us for the concert that never was. The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in a once-in-a-lifetime show. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the country’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a musical “showdown” of the hits against premier Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion.

“We look forward to bringing this fun and exciting night to Monroe in hopes to bring more awareness to our area of the strong foster care system we have here. Almost 500 children, in our 11 parish area, are currently living in foster homes and almost 4,500 statewide” states Peggy Kirby, Executive Director, for FAIR Visions.

FAIR Visions, a non-profit organization, providing support services to foster families as they provide a safe space for children to wait for their families to heal. Foster Care is a protective service provided to children in custody of the Department of Children and Family Services. It provides substitute, temporary care (e.g., foster family home, residential care facility, etc.) for a planned period of time.

Sponsorships are still being accepted. For more information regarding sponsorships or event promotion, please contact Peggy Kirby at 318- 614-8177.