Bayou Harvest Assembly of God Church announces that Dr. Roger D. Myers has been elected as its pastor.

Rev. Myers was born in Melville, Louisiana. He grew up in New Roads and graduated from Poydras High School in 1964. He is married to Lilly Rodrigue of Schriever, Louisiana. They have one son, Joey, of Morganza and three grandchildren.

Roger and Lilly pioneered/pastored churches in Welsh, Covington, and Laplace. They left for the mission field in 1983. The pioneered/pastored for 28 years in Belgium, Luxembourg, and France. Rev. Myers is also a graduate of Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida and earned a Master's degree and a Doctorate from International Seminary located in Plymouth, Florida.

He has served as President of Southern Arizona Bible College, Hereford, Arizona, and was professor at the American Indian Bible College, Phoenix, Arizona.

The Myerses presently reside in Livonia, Louisiana. Rev. Myers and the congregation of Bayou Harvest Assembly of God Church (24996 Bruce St., Plaquemine), cordially invite the public to attend their services.

Adult Sunday School - 9:15 a.m. Morning Worship & Children's Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening Bible Study at 6:30 p.m.