‘The twenty-four elders fall down before him who is seated on the throne and worship him who lives forever and ever. They cast their crowns before the throne, saying, “Worthy are you, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for you created all things, and by your will they existed and were created.” Revelation 4:10–11 ESV

At the 7 p.m. first Wednesday prayer service, the message focused on six areas relating to what we are thankful to God for in 2018. Pastor Ben of Living Word Church pointed to number 4: “Pray that we would be pleasing to the Lord and faithful to the gospel.” It struck a chord within me. I began to ponder (not in judgement) how many who confess to be Christians set out to please the lord and are faithful to his word.

Do not misunderstand the question. We all make mistakes in life. No one is perfect; for we all are sinners saved by grace (Ephesians 2:8). Point 4 encourages us to look within ourselves and ask what we have done to please the lord. Have we been faithful to his word? If the truth is told, the answer is not always yes. Then what should be done to rectify this?

Let’s begin by understanding what it means to please the Lord. Begin by having faith in him. Simply put, believe without the need for seeing. “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

When making new friends, we learn their likes and dislikes as well as their character. A person’s character reveals moral quality and temperament. Begin investing time in learning who Christ is to you. Learn his ways and understand his heart toward you while you develop a lasting relationship (Book of John). As we grow in the lord, we become more like him, which makes being faithful to his words day by day easy to do.

Notice I did not say first to learn who is God. If you have met the son, you have also met the father.

“Philip said, ‘Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.’ Jesus answered: ‘Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, “Show us the Father”? Don’t you believe that I am in the Father, and that the Father is in me? The words I say to you I do not speak on my own authority. Rather, it is the Father, living in me, who is doing his work.’ “ John 14:8-10 NIV

What can a person do on a daily basis that would please the lord and is in keeping with his commandments?

“And he said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Mathew 22:37-39 ESV

This verse requires us to see others through the eyes of Jesus and with his love for mankind. If a person is hungry, feed them; thirsty, give them drink; down, help them up; discouraged, then encourage; need love, offer a hug and cover them in prayer. When you do these things with the right motives, you do them to him.

“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” Mathew 25:40 NIV

What is done in secret will be rewarded in heaven.

“So that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” Matthew 6:4 NIV

Every time you and I receive an opportunity to be a blessing to another, we are laying at the feet of Jesus our commitment, love and reverence for him. This act of love honors the father from the heart.

For me, I must begin my day in prayer that my steps are to be ordered by the lord. I desire to do his will and not my own. We are vessels to be used in his service. I am careful to give him all the glory and praise in what I am called to do. Do not be concerned with others’ opinions. The only one that truly matters is the lord.

Please only him.

If you are unsure whether you’re standing with Christ Jesus and are ready to establish a relationship with the son of God, allow me to extend an invitation to experience his wonderful love and all that it brings with it.

Please repeat this prayer: “Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

