On March 7, the South Louisiana Festival began, and the Lagniappe Festival began on March 8. Both went through the weekend, offering families tons of choices when it came to fun.

If you were ever looking for a fun filled weekend, Ascension had a lot of it at Lamar-Dixon the second weekend of March.

On Saturday, March 9, South Louisiana Festival also held the Color Run at Lamar-Dixon. The Color Run is a 5k, which helps to promote happiness and health in the community. It is coined the "Happiest 5k on the Planet." Color Run was founded in March of 2011. Events for it are hosted in over 200 cities, including Gonzales.

Not only was there the color run, though, but an Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) challenge. During the OCR, participants challenge themselves against time to complete a challenging course. It included walking over small lines, swinging to bars, carrying a heavy bucket, jumping from ledge to ledge, and climbing up a rope after your upper body is exhausted.

If neither of those fit your fancy at the Fest, there was also a car show, with nice and old cars, the carnival rides, a tiny little rodeo, and a stage area for music and entertainment.

On March 9, the grandson of Yvette and Kelvin Kichen spoke at the Lagniappe Festival to attendees, and told the crow that he is not disabled, he is just overcoming a challenge.

The proceeds of the Lagniappe Festival went towards Stand for Autism, which is a group that provides awareness and support for individuals and families who are affected by autism.

Also at Lagniappe Fest, there was a car show, food trucks, a silent auction, live music and the DJ from 94.1, vendors selling homemade items, carnival rides, and a second line parade earlier in the day. A motorcycle ride for autism occurred on March 10 at 11 a.m.

