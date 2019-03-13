The visiting Lady Griffins fought hard throughout and took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. But then the Lady Gators showed that what they're lacking in experience, they make up for with grit.

On paper, St. Amant's Tuesday evening district opener against Dutchtown looked like a mismatch, but it certainly didn't play out that way.

In the bottom of the sixth, Julia Kramer and Sophie Smith each came up with RBIs to regain a 4-3 advantage for St. Amant. That lead stuck.

“We’ve been down in almost every game we’ve played this year, but we’ve been down early. We rarely score first, but I was very proud of my kids," Lady Gator head coach Amy Pitre said. "Julia Kramer got that inning started. I just had a feeling she was going to get a hold of one. They looked to compete in that sixth inning. They had that ‘refuse to lose on not your best day’ attitude, and I’ll take it."

With St. Amant's Alyssa Romano and Dutchtown's McKenna Rarick dominating from the circle early on, the game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning.

There, Rylee Rossi came up with an infield single. Kramer then came up with a base hit. A throw from the outfield was made to third to try to gun out Rossi, but it was errant. This allowed Rossi to come home to score and give St. Amant a 1-0 lead.

Dutchtown was able to answer in the top of the fourth.

Skylar Boyd walked, and Madison Mitchell came up with a double, which was the Griffins' first hit of the game.

Kassidy Hood then let one fly in the outfield. It looked like a sure double that would score two runs, but Addie Bourgeois made an amazing diving catch. Boyd scored, but the catch kept Mitchell on base.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth, St. Amant loaded the bases. Rossi then drove home Nayalie Rodriguez with a single to give the Lady Gators a 2-1 lead.

The seesaw battle continued in the sixth, when Dutchtown went ahead for the first time.

Romano got into a tough jam as the bases were loaded following a Mitchell walk and singles by Anna Jones and Katelyn Bessonette.

Hood was then hit by a pitch, allowing Bessonette to score. A sac fly by Brynne Songy scored Jones to give Dutchtown a 3-2 advantage.

"[Alyssa] got in a little bit of a jam right there and got herself out of it, but we need to go out and get some more runs for her," Pitre said. "She’s been doing a heck of a job taking care of business for us. Our offense needs to get going behind her, so when she does get into those jams, it’s not as tense.”

St. Amant got things going in the bottom of the inning.

Rossi walked, and she was driven home by a Kramer RBI double. Kramer then scored following a single by Smith that gave them a 4-3 advantage.

In the seventh, Romano had no trouble closing out the game. It was three up and three down for the Lady Griffins, resulting in St. Amant's ninth straight victory.

From the circle, Romano gave up just three hits, and she struck out four batters.

From the plate, Kramer went 3-4 with an RBI for the Lady Gators. Rossi was 2-3 with a walk and an RBI.

Hood led the way for Dutchtown. Even though she was hitless, she drove in two of the Lady Griffins' three runs.

The victory improved St. Amant to 13-1 overall.

“People say that we have a young team. No, I don’t have a young team; I have an inexperienced team," Pitre said. "The seven that we lost were so good that it was hard to get on the field. These kids are getting better every single game.

"We knew we were going to have to grind out some games this year, but I rather be 13-1 grinding out close games than the other way around. Today, we found a way to win a tough game. That’s huge for a group of inexperienced kids.”