“We have seen a marked increase in productions from New Orleans to locations across our state. These reforms have focused on indigenous filmmaking and screenwriting, stability and predictability back to investors across the world and created high-paying, clean jobs for Louisiana residents, who spend that money back all across our state.”

Louisiana Economic Development will host the second Louisiana Entertainment Summit on March 28 to provide opportunities to network and engage with entertainment industry professionals, Louisiana businesses, content creators, and regional and local allies from across the state.

Participants will learn how the entertainment industry impacts the state and how Louisiana’s enhanced entertainment programs have produced opportunities for independent filmmakers, video game developers and others. The event will highlight the success Louisiana has seen in the entertainment sector and offer a look into the industry’s future in the state.

“Since our last Entertainment Summit, Louisiana has demonstrated a year of excellence in entertainment production,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The entertainment industry in our state is on an upward trajectory, with a clear example being the Academy Award for Best Picture for the Louisiana-filmed Green Book. Our skilled workforce, excellent production infrastructure and incentive programs have further established Louisiana’s leadership role in the entertainment industry. We invite our stakeholders from around the state to join us on March 28 as we not only highlight the successes we have enjoyed but also turn our focus toward the future. Louisiana is poised to be a leader in the digital evolution.”

The Louisiana Entertainment Summit will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. Interested parties may register here, and visit the summit event site for details.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give the opening address, and the keynote speaker will be Netflix executive Brantley Bissette. Other speakers will include entertainment economy consultant Michael N’dolo of Camoin Associates and LED Secretary Don Pierson. Panel discussions will focus on Louisiana’s flourishing independent film scene and the production of video games, interactive media and other digital activity in the state.

“The film and entertainment industry in Louisiana has seen a resurgence since the most recent legislative reforms in 2017,” said President Trey Burvant of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association, the summit’s presenting sponsor. “We have seen a marked increase in productions from New Orleans to locations across our state. These reforms have focused on indigenous filmmaking and screenwriting, stability and predictability back to investors across the world and created high-paying, clean jobs for Louisiana residents, who spend that money back all across our state.”

Louisiana offers a package of incentives uniquely designed for motion pictures, digital interactive and software development projects, sound recording and live performance productions. The film industry alone has generated more than $7 billion in motion picture production activity in Louisiana since the modern-era program was launched in 2002. The state enhanced these programs in 2017 to create a more sustainable industry, providing opportunities for more permanent investment and job creation in Louisiana’s entertainment sector.

Contributed by La. Economic Development