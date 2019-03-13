This week's Beauregard Parish student spotlight is Ethan Harrell.

Harrell is in 12th grade at East Beauregard High School.

When asked what his favorite subject is Harrell said: “I love social studies and history. I simply love the interesting events of the past.”

“I am involved in one club, the fishing team. I love to fish, and this gave me an extra reason to fish,” Harrell went on to say.

When asked “which teacher has inspired you and why?” Harrell said: “No singular teacher has, as every teacher I have met has inspired me in some way. I honestly don’t know why, but they have!”

Outside of school Harrell enjoys “doing volunteer work and fishing. I enjoy helping our community, and I love the sport of fishing. What else can I say?”

As for plans after graduation, Harrell said: “Right now, I plan to go to college. After that, I don’t know.”