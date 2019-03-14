This week's Rouses Athlete of the Week is St. John softball player Kaylee Sadden. Sadden, who is batting .591 on the season had an instrumental third inning RBI in the 15-0 win against Dunham.

4-hit day for Powers as Plaquemine Green Devils skirt past Thomas Jefferson

Javonte Powers would not be denied at the plate on Saturday, picking up four hits and leading Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity to a 13-3 win over Thomas Jefferson. Powers singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the sixth.

Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity got things started in the first inning. Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity scored on a stolen base during Seth Landry's at bat. Then Landry singled , driving in one.

Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity scored four runs in the third inning. Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity big bats were led by Joe Hamilton, Landry, and Herman Christophe, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Ty Morales led things off on the hill for Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over four innings, striking out four.

Arrillaga started the game for Thomas Jefferson. He went two and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on six hits and striking out five. #18 threw three innings in relief.

Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity racked up ten hits on the day. Powers, Hamilton, and Landryeach had multiple hits for Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity. Powers led Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity with four hits in five at bats. Powers led Plaquemine Green Devils Varsity with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 13 stolen bases.

Plaquemine Devils Softball Team stymied by Central 16-3

It was a tough day on Friday for Plaquemine Devils Varsity, who lost 16-3 to Central.

N Bourgeois was in the pitcher's circle for Central. She allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Claire Blanchard led things off on the rubber for Plaquemine Devils Varsity. She surrendered eight runs on zero hits over one and two-thirds innings. Sharon Gibson threw two and a third innings in relief.

Blanchard led Plaquemine Devils Varsity with three hits in three at bats.

K Pruya went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Central in hits. Central tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. S Hupp led the way with two.

St. John Eagles varsity grabs lead in sixth inning to defeat Loreauville

St. John Eagles Varsity snagged a late lead and defeated Loreauville 6-4 on Saturday. The game was tied at four with St. John Eagles Varsity batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored one run for St. John Eagles Varsity.

St. John Eagles Varsity opened up an early lead in the first inning when an error scored one run for St. John Eagles Varsity.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, St. John Eagles Varsity tied things up at four when an error scored one run for St. John Eagles Varsity.

Conrad Tempanaro led the St. John Eagles Varsity to victory on the hill. He surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two and a third innings, walking zero.

Piel took the loss for Loreauville. He lasted four innings, allowing two hits and four runs while striking out two and walking one.

Hunter Schurba started the game for St. John Eagles Varsity. He allowed four hits and four runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three Lancon started the game for Loreauville. He allowed three hits and two runs over two innings, walking zero

St. John Eagles Varsity socked one home run on the day. Collin Barbee went for the long ball in the fourth inning.

Justin Rivet, Connor Barbee, Barbee, Ben Bucher, and Adam Blanchard each collected one hit to lead St. John Eagles Varsity.

Alexander went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Loreauville in hits.

Two pitchers work together as St. John Lady Eagles defeats Dunham in shutout

St. John Eagles Varsity defeated Dunham 15-0 on Saturday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Alyssa Callegan struck out King to finish off the game.

St. John Eagles Varsity secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. Elise Jackson, Alexis Albert, Alise Wille, Kaylee Sadden, Cassidy Cannella, and Sarah Grace LoBueeach had RBIs in the big inning.

St. John Eagles Varsity tallied eight runs in the third inning. St. John Eagles Varsity's offense in the inning came from walks by Cannella and LoBue, doubles by Jackson and Sadden, a triple by Wille, and a single by Albert.

A single by Leblanc in the third inning was a positive for Dunham.

Callegan got the start for St. John Eagles Varsity. She lasted three innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out eight.

St. John Eagles Varsity totaled 14 hits in the game. Wille, Albert, Callegan, and LoBue each had multiple hits for St. John Eagles Varsity. Wille went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead St. John Eagles Varsity in hits. Cannella led St. John Eagles Varsity with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases. St. John Eagles Varsity didn't commit a single error in the field. LoBue had the most chances in the field with ten.

Leblanc led Dunham with one hit in one at bats. Dunham was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Leblanc made the most plays with two.

Tigers defeat TCA in blowout thanks to third-inning boost

The East Iberville Tigers defeated TCA 11-1 on Monday thanks to seven runs in the third inning.

The Tigers put the pressure on, lead by an error on a ball put in play by Jarvis Hasten and Jacob Redditt, a single by Skyler Jones, and a groundout by Jake Harelson.

Harelson was on the mound for Tigers. He allowed five hits and one run over five innings, striking out nine.

Monte was on the hill for TCA. He allowed eight hits and 11 runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six.

Hunter Crochet went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Tigers in hits.

Marchand led TCA with two hits in two at bats.

This week's Rouses Athlete of the Week is St. John softball player Kaylee Sadden. Sadden, who is batting .591 on the season had an instrumental third inning RBI in the 15-0 win against Dunham.