For the week of March 14

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

Hit the nail on the head. If you're not thinking clearly you could smash your finger. Clear your thoughts with a good breathing exercise or by talking to someone you trust.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

Slow down! Things don't have to always be exciting. By staying in the moment and thoroughly acknowledging all of your blessings, you will seek less unnecessary drama.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

Be a good sport. You know what you bring to the table at work day in and day out. Keep being solid. Let others be themselves and you'll progress just fine.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

Know what you want and commit to it. A commitment is scary before you do it, but something you cannot avoid if you are seeking peace. Understand that things happen for a reason.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

Look up and around you this week. Notice the flowers in bloom, the clouds in the sky. See the beauty not only in nature but in other people, as well. Be of use, not used.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

Seek spirituality within yourself rather than up in the sky. Writing down what you want and affirming things about you that are true is important to self esteem and progress.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

The most important thing we can be is helpful and unselfish. We all fall short, but that you should find solace in, rather than chaos. We are all experiencing life together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Health to you should be reevaluated. Are you eating too much, too little? Are you putting in effort to become stronger or weaker? No one can do health for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Sometimes it's best to mind our own business. If you are pointing the finger at others constantly, perhaps there is something not quite right within you that you are choosing to ignore.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

Find a work-life balance or else. We are not our job. That's a tough thing for some people to admit. We are more a collection of traits and strengths that may be applied to any number of jobs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

This weekend should be a great time to spend time relaxing and getting clear again. If things are hectic, you may need more sleep. Ask for help! Someone is there for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Become reinvigorated in any number of aspects of your life, whether it's love or any of the hobbies you've tried at one point. Seek inspiration and it will come. Ignore things that leave you feeling empty.

For entertainment purposes only, horoscopes are not based in fact.