State Rep. James Armes, D-Leesville, announced that the Division of Administration Office of Community Development, who administers the state’s Community Development Block Grant Program, has awarded Vernon Parish $950,000 to connect the Chapel Rentals trailer park to the parish’s sewer system and another $425,000 to Leesville to repair or eliminate multiple damaged gravity sewer crossings within the city’s sewer collection system.



Additionally, Rep. Armes was able to secure $350,000 for water system rehabilitation in Leesville including generators, planning and construction through appropriations from the state general fund.



Rep. Armes said, “I am truly grateful that the state and our governor have responded so quickly to our applications and requests for these funds. It feels like we’ve been put at the top of the list and we’re getting help with everything we’ve asked for.”



Rep. Armes said, “Vernon Parish has also been awarded grant money through the Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) for a long list of local needs.



LGAP grants have enabled the parish police jury to make multiple road material purchases to perform road repair and resurfacing, Anacoco will see street repair and resurfacing, Hornbeck will see road repairs, Leesville will get new water meters and a new data logger system, New Llano will see renovations to the town’s fire department, Rosepine will have sewer manholes in the wastewater system rehabilitated, and Simpson will have water lines within the distribution system replaced.