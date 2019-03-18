Ascension Parish had a very successful weekend at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting meet at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria as one team brought home a state championship and one lifter set a new state record.

When it came to team performance, it was the Ascension Catholic girls that once again stole the show. On Friday, they claimed their fifth straight state championship.

It was their first state title under new head coach Janelle Leonard.

Holden was the state runner-up. Glenmora, Gueydan and Runnels rounded out the rest of the top five.

Ascension Catholic was led by two individual state champions.

Nydia Cooper claimed the state title in the 181-pound weight division. Cooper finished with a total of 775 pounds. This included a squat of 320, a bench press of 150 and a deadlift of 285.

Joining Cooper was Madison Tripode. She claimed the state championship in the 132-pound division. She finished with a total of 645 pounds. Tripode squated 265, benched 115 and deadlifted 265.

The Lady Bulldogs also secured three runner-up finishes.

Miranda Landry finished second at 114 with a total of 550. Mackenzie Marroy was runner-up at 123 pounds with a total of 570. Finally, Ceily Grisaffe was second at 132 with a total of 615 pounds.

The Ascension Catholic boys didn't have the same kind of success as the girls. They finished the day in 13th, as Delhi took home the team championship.

However, the Bulldogs did have one lifter that finished in the top three. That distinction went to Jamar Barber.

Barber finished third in the 165-pound weight division. Barber had a total of 1,090 pounds. This included him squating 405, benching 245 and deadlifting 440.

In Division I, the Dutchtown girls were able to secure a top-10 finish. They landed at No. 8. It was Pineville who took home the state crown.

Although, the Lady Griffins could not secure any top-three individual finishes for their lifters.

The Dutchtown boys did slightly better. They finished in seventh.

Alexandria brought home the Division-I boy's state championship. St. Paul was the runner-up. Finishing behind them were Holy Cross in third, West Monroe in fourth, Slidell in fifth and Covington in sixth.

Even finishing in seventh, the Griffins were still among the hot topics at the state meet due to the spectacular individual performance of Hayden Willis.

Willis not only won a state championship, but he set a new Louisiana high-school record.

He brought home the state title in the 198-pound division with a tremendous total of 1,690 pounds. This included a squat of 585 and a bench press of 375.

But it was his deadlift that blew away the competition. Willis amazingly deadlifted 730 pounds, which set a new state record.

For his performance, Willis was named one of the Division-I Outstanding Lifters, along with Holy Cross' Ahmad Coleman.

But he wasn't the only Griffin that secured a top-three finish.

Harley Huang finished third in the 220-pound division with a total of 1,410. He squatted 530, benched 345 and deadlifted 535.