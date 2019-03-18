Funds raised will support the Boys & Girls Club programs focusing on helping young people achieve academic success, live a healthy lifestyle, and practice good character and citizenship.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge will host their third annual Great Futures Gala on Saturday, March 23 at the Shaw Center for the Arts Terrace. The event includes all you can eat and drink, a live band, a silent auction, and more.

The Great Futures Gala is an initiative and fundraising event planned and implemented by members of Club Blue - the young professionals affinity group of the Boys & Girls Club. The gala's purpose is to honor young professionals on a path to achieving a great future. Selected by some of the most prestigious leaders, this class of 15 Great Futures Gala Honorees will represent movers and shakers in our community.

The 2019 Great Futures Honorees include: Alsie Dunbar, Annie Claire Bass, Chip McAlpin, Davante Lewis, Franz Borghardt, Jessica Keasler, Jessica Trepagnier, Jill Kindler, Jonathan Blake, Kelley Dick, Kelli Troutman, Lacey Sanchez, Mathew Laborde, Natalie Wood, and Neshana Bilbrew.

Honorees were selected by a prestigious committee of local leaders. Each honoree has committed to selling gala tickets and hosting fundraisers from the time of nomination until the event in March. Funds raised will support the Boys & Girls Club programs focusing on helping young people achieve academic success, live a healthy lifestyle, and practice good character and citizenship.

The Great Futures Gala is a formal event, with optional black tie. The event will take place from 7:30 – 11:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at greatfuturesgalabr.com. To learn more about the event, visit brclubs.org.

Contributed by Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge