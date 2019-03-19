On February 17th, 19-year-old Laron White was playing basketball in the activity building at the First United Pentecostal Church in DeRidder when his life took a turn for the worst.

Luckily, White was not alone. A bystander immediately called 911 and reported that White was suffering a seizure. Help was immediately dispatched.

In the few short minutes, it took for help to arrived White was no longer breathing, he had no pulse and bystanders were performing CPR.

Once medics from Acadian Ambulance and personnel from DeRidder Fire Department arrived they immediately began giving White medical attention and they were able to successfully revive him.

White was then transported to the hospital where it was discovered that he had suffered a heart attack.

On March 13th White visited the DeRidder Fire Department to say thank you to those who helped save his life.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped me during this unbelievable event and to everyone in our community who has given me support,” White said.

He is now on the road to recovery and doing well.

DeRidder Fire Chief Ken Harlow was grateful for the visit from White. “As our first responders work to save lives, it is truly gratifying to once again meet with someone we’ve helped. It provides a healing process to first responders from such a stressful moment,” Harlow said.