The Morehouse Parish “Early Childhood Round-Up” for the 2019-20 school year is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Student Services Center located at 1607 Martin Luther King Drive.

At this time, parents may register their child for Pre-K (must be age 4 by Sept. 30, 2018) or Kindergarten (age 5 by Sept. 30, 2018).

Students may also be registered Wednesday-Friday (April 10-12) from 8:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Morehouse Parish School Board Central Office located at 4099 Naff Ave. Pre-K will be registered in the Curriculum Department and Kindergarten in the Child Welfare and Attendance Department.

All students who will be attending Pre-K or Kindergarten for the 2019-20 school year must be registered, even if they are currently enrolled in Pre-K.

The following original documents are required for registration: Driver’s License, Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, current Health/Shot record, Proof of Residence (2 documents in parent or legal guardian’s name) and Income Verification for Pre-K.

For more information, contact Ms. Katie Henderson at the Morehouse Parish School Board Office at 283-3477.