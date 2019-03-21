On behalf of the Village Council Members, it is my pleasure to welcome you to the Village of Bonita.

We are a small in number village, but very big at heart. We are a place where there is lots of history and the living is made easy, and where people take pride in making our community a better place to live. We are Bonita, LA. Morehouse Parish. We are Bonita Proud.

The Village of Bonita is a recipient of the LGCF Cleanest City Contest, awarded through the Louisiana Municipal Association. We are proud of our citizens that continue to support our village, and making our community truly a village of pride, and progress.

If you are a visitor of our community, or just here for a short time, please feel free to come by the town hall, and seek a little bit of history within our town. We have a Municipal Center that is available for any occasion. Whether it’s for parties, programs, wedding, meeting, or whatever the occasion may be, it’s available to you.

We are getting ready to build and establish housing for our village, through economic development. It is our mission of administration to enhance the lives of those who call the Village of Bonita their home, or those that may be looking to relocate, by working together to provide a better quality of life and a healthy atmosphere with the growth. We are on the rise of growing in population as well as making this village a clean and prosperous place to live in.

The Village of Bonita has taken some steps to improve the conditions of the village. We are looking forward to serving the community in the near future, and to inspire those who long – lived and new families coming in that will call Bonita –Home again.

Sincerely,

Virgil Penn, Mayor

OUR “VILLAGE ON THE GROWTH”