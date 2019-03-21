On Tuesday, March 19, a shooting occurred in Bastrop involving a young man and an officer from the Bastrop Police Department.

The Bastrop Police Department received a call about a man with a gun in an SUV on Kammell Street.

At 3:20 p.m. police found a vehicle matching the description. Thomas Johnson, 22, was sitting inside and at some point exited the vehicle and began to run, after which shots were fired.

He died of his injuries Tuesday.

It has been reported that a gun was found at the scene along with other evidence which will be processed. The investigation is still ongoing.