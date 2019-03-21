Enterprise news source

Thursday

Mar 21, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Grade 1

Principal’s List: Dylan Bryan, Gage Cockrell, Reed Conley, Mathew Crowe, Jaxon Halterman, Avree Hiller, Drake Holloway, Ellis Morrison, Chase Myers Simms, Jack Nicolle, Ella Rose Talley, McKenna Talley, Payton Wall, Landri Womack

Honor Roll: Shelby Faulkenberry, Kaiden George, Caleb Green, Austin Johnson, Priscella Pesina, Vic Teng

Grade 2

Principal’s List: Abbi Binns, Easton Hughes, Briley Lane, Annalise Murray, Kason Oswalt, Grace Prince, Cache Rodgers, Adley Rye

Honor Roll: Holly Grace Green, Maddox Nugent, Conley Sistrunk, Nathan Takewell

Honorable Mention: Jaben Odom, Mason Smith

Grade 3

Principal’s List: Hunter Bryan, Kacy Doan, Collin Downs, Keslly Ham, Wandy Luna-Naranjo, Landree McNeely, Evan Morris

Honor Roll: Jackson Acreman, Dawson Brooks, CJ Garcia, Kolin McKoin, Aiden Ogden, Russell Ogden, Holden Sehon

Grade 4

Principal’s List: Jason Doyon, Olivia Harris, Penny Jenkins, Zakary Wood

Honor Roll: Riley Belin, Lacey Ryan Daugherty, John Caleb Hall, Lane Harvey, Emma Kate Layton, Kinsley Myers, Ava Sanders, Josh Sawyer, Nick Teng, Zoie Winnon

Honorable Mention: Macie McIntyre, Annabelle Ouellette, Kason Sistrunk

Grade 5

Principal’s List: Brayden DeCorte, John David Green

Honor Roll: Micah Morris, Evan Little, Gabriel McCain, Eion Robinson, Micah Smith, Jim Walker

Honorable Mention: John David Brakefield, Kinedy Jenkins, Cayden Warren

Grade 6

Principal’s List: Kellie Ham, Juan Jeronimo-Naranjo, Tyler Madden, Amelia Owen, Olivia Ware

Honor Roll: Drake Dement, Nicolas Diaz, Bobby Doan, Melody Garcia, Dylan Hall, Will Waggoner, Ethan Warren, Avery Wellbrink

Honorable Mention: Abigayle Myers, Mason Tullos, Tollan Wallace

Grade 7

Principal’s List: Camden Hall

Honor Roll: Tanner Langston, Katie Sawyer

Honorable Mention: Maddox King, Karson McKoin, Josie Beth Ouellette, Ava Stokes, Alice Walker

Grade 8

Honor Roll: Gabby Brown, Matthes Crawford, Alyssa Gregory, Callee Herrington, Mallory Lawrence, Ashlyn Nolan

Honorable Mention: Jael Akers, Jack Clement, Zoey Fisher, Kayla Hawthorne, Chloe Hobson, Elle Morgan

Grade 9

Principal’s List: Emma Goss

Honor Roll: Ally Brooke Lowery, Gage Sistrunk, Anna Grace White

Honorable Mention: Caleb Christmas, Allie Culpepper, Nolan Parrott

Grade 10

Principal’s List: Rachael Hankins

Honor Roll: Emily Blackard, Kye Crymes, Sarah Ingram, Reagan Patrick, Hannah Philley, Karley Ware

Honorable Mention: Andy Cabrera, Clarice Gladney, Chloe Halterman, Kristopher McKoin

Grade 11

Principal’s List: Hunter Herrington, Abbigail Spikes

Honor Roll: Hannah Billings

Honorable Mention: Alexis Barnes, Mady Crymes, Jacob Farrar, Ernesto Gonzales, Mason King, Hunter Little

Grade 12

Principal’s List: Rachel Barnhill, Mackenzie Hall, Erin White

Honor Roll: Kaitlyn Bader, Amelia Crnkovic, Rebekah Farrar, Haley Humphrey, Logan Wilkinson

Honorable Mention: Savannah Akers, Kami Bagby, Luke Denman, Tyler Peters