On Thursday night, Dutchtown took down the defending Class 5A state champions. The next day, they hit the road to face Ascension Catholic, the reigning champions in Division IV.

On paper, it looked like a mismatch in favor of the Griffins, but the Bulldogs and pitcher Tre’ Medine didn’t get the memo.

They weren’t intimidated by stepping up in class to play a 5A squad. They had already beaten three of them this season.

Medine put up arguably the best performance of his career. He tossed a complete-game shutout in which he surrendered just four hits. It resulted in a 1-0 victory for Ascension Catholic.

“Tre’ Medine was outstanding. He was an absolute bulldog on the mound today,” Ascension Catholic head coach Todd Landry said. “That’s a great 5A baseball team right there, and Tre’ held them to no runs. That’s a big job by him.

“We made the routine plays defensively. It was a tight game. That’s why we play these kinds of games. We want our team to be tested. Today, we were tested. I don’t think we played great, but we played well enough to win.”

Early, it looked like a long day could be ahead.

On Medine’s first pitch of the game, Dutchtown’s LaMarcus Jones peppered a single into left field. But Medine responded by retiring the next three Griffins, stranding Jones on base.

Dutchtown applied pressure again in the second. They loaded the bases with singles by Trey Martin and Landon Manson and a walk by Zach Braud, but again, Medine had the answer. He escaped the inning unscathed with a big strikeout.

At the bottom of the frame, Ascension Catholic scored what turned out to be the only run of the game.

Medine walked, and courtesy runner Jai Williams came around to score on a single by JB Broussard.

Dutchtown had their chances in the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, Jones singled again and Brayden Caskey was intentionally walked. However, both were stranded on base.

In the sixth, Martin was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, but he could never reach home either.

It all came down to the seventh. With Medine trying to close out the victory, he came through in style, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Medine struck out nine Griffins in all.

Jones was the only player for either team with multiple hits. He went 2-4.

Dutchtown pitcher Brock Barthelemy was great in defeat. He pitched four complete innings and gave up just two hits and one run.

Ascension Catholic was able to win the game, despite only managing to collect three hits.

Broussard led the way as he went 1-2 with their lone RBI. Mason Zeringue was 1-2 with a walk.

“I want to thank Dutchtown for coming here,” Landry said. “A 5A school like that, it’s tough to get them to come here and play a 1A school. I credit them for doing that. It was a really good game.

“It was a statement win for our program. It was a program-building win. Obviously, we won the state championship last year and we have a good team this year, but to be able to compete at that level makes a statement for our program and where it’s at and how hard our kids work. They deserve this.”

It was the eighth straight victory for the defending Division-IV champs, and it improved their overall record to 14-2.

All but one of the Bulldogs’ victories have come against upper-classification schools.

“I want our kids to be tested on a daily basis, and that’s why we schedule these kinds of games,” Landry said. “This team is battle tested, and it’s gonna take a team that’s battle tested to beat us in the playoffs. You don’t know what’s gonna happen down the road, but I know our guys have been through the grinder. They’ve been up against pressure situations, and they’ve come through.”