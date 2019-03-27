Harlow said that the biggest obstacle he faces is his ability to provide safety to the citizens of DeRidder.

Who’s Who in Beauregard Parish

Kenneth “Ken” Harlow, Fire Chief, DeRidder Fire Department

Ken Harlow was born on a military base in Japan but he has called DeRidder home since 1976. Before starting his career in emergency services at age 19 Harlow worked at Brookshire Brothers.

Off and on throughout his career, he has worked part-time jobs and he has spent a lot of time volunteering for different organizations in the community.

Harlow was appointed as DeRidder Fire Department Fire Chief in October 2011 by then-Mayor Ron Roberts.

Prior to becoming chief Harlow served fifteen years as a firefighter and Fire Prevention/Training Officer. He also served as the Director of the Beauregard Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness from 2008-2011.

Harlow said that the biggest obstacle he faces is his ability to provide safety to the citizens of DeRidder. Emergency services personnel are expected to more than they were in the past, which often leads to new or additional training and operational standards. He is working diligently to meet any new expectations and training his crew to continue to provide that safety.

Harlow said that he is proud to be a part of a great group of people within the City of DeRidder. He knows that things are not always great but every one of his co-workers at the City is trying very hard to provide the best services to those who live here and those who choose to visit.

Currently, Harlow is the President of the DeRidder Lion Club and he volunteers with Impromptu Players Theatre.

Harlow will continue to serve the community as Fire Chief for as long as he can. He said that being a part of the great group who work for the City of DeRidder always puts a smile on his face.

Finally, Harlow was asked why he is a firefighter. Without a doubt, it’s the ability to help others and make a difference in someone’s life. Nothing is more satisfying than putting a smile on someone’s face through helping and supporting those who may need it” Harlow said.