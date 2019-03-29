Dear Editor,

On March 30, Ascension Parish residents are being asked to renew two millages that support operations of the Ascension Public School system. The millages have been in effect since the 1980s and 1990s and are part of the school system's operating budget. This is an easy decision for me. I will be voting YES!

Our public school system is the largest employer in Ascension Parish and has a long history of fiscal responsibility and exceptional academic preparation. Our schools are consistently recognized at the state and national levels as models of excellence and are a point of pride for this community.

The ability to have state-of-the-art facilities, technology integration in the classroom and course and career preparation options for students well above the normal standard are due, in large part, to local monetary support of our schools.

Please consider voting to continue to support our schools on Saturday, March 30. These are not new taxes and will ensure our parish maintains the high levels of excellence all students deserve.

W. J. "Fritz" Englade, Sr.

Gonzales Businessman