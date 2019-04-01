Johnny Jones has been providing service for Wright's Furniture over the last 36 years. On March 25, Debbie and Mark presented Jones with a plaque to recognize his service with the company.

After 100 years of serving Ascension Parish, Mark and Debbie LaCour decided it's time to retire and close Wright's Furniture.

Wright's Furniture in Gonzales first opened in 1918 by Mark's father, Joe. Joe was a WWII Veteran from Mansura, La. It was first established in Donaldsonville by Tom Wright, who also owned the New Orleans Furniture Manufacturing Company. Then, in 1928 Frances Harold purchased Wright's, expanding it into Gonzales during 1947. Upon the death of Harold in 1949, Joe inherited Wright's.

Going into the 70's and 80's, Mark and two of his brothers, Harold and Mike, helped develop a chain of four stores in Gramercy, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, and Gonzales. Wright's expanded onto the Burnside Street location in 2003, which previously housed the old Town Tavern for decades.

Coming into 2019, Mark and Debbie both decided that they are ready to retire after serving the Parish for 31 years. They have two grandchildren, Hadley and Cullen, and want to enjoy spending time with them.

"I remember when I was younger and would help my dad with some of his work," Mark LaCour said. "I'd help with hanging draperies, which nobody really uses anymore. I'd put the pins in them though, which helped to hang them."

Mark plans to focus on golfing, reading, exercising, traveling, and real estate during his retirement. His wife, Debbie, has developed relationships with the customers and will miss that connection.

Mark and Debbie are not the only ones parting from Wright's, though.

Johnny Jones has been providing service for Wright's Furniture over the last 36 years. On March 25, Debbie and Mark presented Jones with a plaque to recognize his service with the company.

"I've been a barber for 26 years now, so I plan on doing that since the store is closing," Jones said. "I'll miss being here and coming to work the most. I grew roots here. It was always great dealing with the people and putting smiles on their faces," Jones said.

Jones also cuts grass and deejays on the side. He believes that when one door closes, another one always opens.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.