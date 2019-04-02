Cancer patients don't stop because they're tired, and for one night, neither do we.

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 4-10 p.m. at City of Plaquemine Activity Center (COPAC).

Iberville Relay's goal is to bring communities together, remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society make a global impact on cancer. This is a family-friendly fundraiser with activities for all ages. Everyone is encouraged to bring the family, chairs, a sense of giving, and spend the evening with us.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. where honorary cancer survivor Sharon Tyson will welcome guests. She will then lead the survivor walk at 6 p.m. The luminaria ceremony will be held at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Luminarias are decorated with names and messages to honor those currently battling cancer, cancer survivors, and in memory of those who have lost their battle.

We will be selling luminarias at Iberville Relay until 8 p.m. but you can get yours online at relayforlife.com/Iberville. Relay will conclude with closing ceremonies at 10 p.m.

Relay for Life is known for its participants walking around a track to signify that cancer never sleeps. Cancer patients don't stop because they're tired, and for one night, neither do we. At Iberville Relay we will have the survivor and caregiver lap, a light up lap, crazy hat/wig lap, cupcake lap, pack the track, and for the first time, the Gray Monkey Parade Float lap. Anyone who would like to participate with their Gray Monkey float, will have special recognition at 4:30 p.m., but are welcome to participate at any time.

Activities for kids will include a spacewalk, petting zoo, balloon twisting, musical chairs, and much more. The MSA West Dance team and Rockin Mozart School of Music will have live performances. Westside Cajun Corn Hole will have a tournament starting at 4 p.m. with sign up at 3 p.m. Get Ready to Sweat group will be demonstrating some dance moves and getting everyone pumped up throughout the evening.

Iberville Relay will also have a live hair donation take place at 7:15 p.m. Come out and support Lilla Aucoin, daughter of Timmy and Suzanne Aucoin, while she gets her hair cut on stage to donate to a child affected by cancer.

Bring your appetite because we will be serving up many treats including hamburgers, fried fish, French fries, hot dogs, chili toes, nachos, popcorn, sweets, fettuccine and a snowball truck.

Please check our Iberville Relay for Life Facebook page for updates! Hope to see you there!

Ragan White, Event Chairman

225-776-4054