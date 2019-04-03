During the week of March 25-March 29 and March 18-March 22, 2019 the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Earl Bureau, 8370 S St. Landry Ave. Gonzales, La., age 32, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000 and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. Jarred Brown, 1203 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, La., age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Grant Harrison, 18168 Greenlakes Ct. Baton Rouge, La., age 32, pled guilty to DWI 3 rd Offense and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Phil Maples. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

1. Herman Washington, 3103 Washington Rd. Paulina, La., age 31, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. Christopher Brooks, 234 S Plum St. Gramercy, La., age 35, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Attempted Simple Burglary. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

During the week of March 18-March 22, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Drake Daigle, 42402 Cannon Rd. Gonzales, La., age 30, pled guilty to Felony Theft and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Jesse Nobles, 704 E Neal St. Gonzales, La., age 34, pled guilty to Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 15 years.

3. Labin Garner, 5157 Hwy 19 Zachary, La., age 42, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kenneth Dupaty and Steven Tureau. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner.

4. John Blazier III, 12446 Laurel Ridge Rd. St. Amant, La., age 30, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than$5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Patrick Byrd, 1487 Orlando Dr. Baton Rouge, La., age 19, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. George Cannon Jr., 12506 Di-Di-Bop Ln. St. Amant, La., age 26, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

7. Brent Duet Jr., 12311 Oneal Rd. Gonzales, La., age 24, pled guilty to Accessory After the Fact to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

8. Christopher Gradney, 1114 E Sybil St. Gonzales, La., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, and 1 st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Adam Martin, 1410 Peytavin St. Donaldsonville, La., age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Domestic Abuse. The defendant was sentenced to 4 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Bryan Pennington, 41015 Rustling Oak Dr. Prairieville, La., age 39, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

11. Will Portillo, 12234 Deck Blvd. Geismar, La., age 31, pled guilty to Illegal Use of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors and Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

12. Oliver Solomon, 35034 Hwy 1 N Donaldsonville, La., age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and 2nd Degree Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Aaron Church, 6058 Brewerton Rd. Gonzales, La., age 26, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Bush and Joni Buquoi. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Assumption Parish:

1. Bradley Worley, 6039 Hwy 308 Paincourtville, La., age 28, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 24 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

St. James Parish:

1. Jeremy Guidry, 32260 Hwy 642 Paulina, La., age 24, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Kristie Trepagnier, 1716 Bayonne Dr. Laplace, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.