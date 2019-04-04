Blessings to the congregation with the preached word on Good Friday morning will be Men and Women of God including: Joseph Jones, Joyce Blanchard, Lee T Wesley, Willie Paige Jr, Chris Butler and Anthony Royal.

The Iberville Parish Ministers Conference under the leadership of Pastor Clyde E. McNell has planned its Annual Good Friday Service.

The newly organized Conference Chorus under the Leadership Of Clyde E McNell Jr. and Bobby Williams along with their musical team of Jared Rattler and Richelle Richardson will provide the ministry's music for this occasion.

The conference chorus rehearsal dates are April 10, and April 17, at 6:30 p.m. The host church this year will be The Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church 8900 Gravois Lane Maringouin, Louisiana under the leadership of Pastor Warren LeJeune. The rehearsals will be held at this location.

On Good Friday morning a 55-passenger bus will depart the grounds of The Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church 23030 Talbot Drive Plaquemine, La. at 9 a.m. providing transportation for anyone who chooses to travel to the Good Friday Service.

Blessings to the congregation with the preached word on Good Friday morning will be Men and Women of God including: Joseph Jones, Joyce Blanchard, Lee T Wesley, Willie Paige Jr, Chris Butler and Anthony Royal. The President Of Iberville Parish Ministers Conference Clyde E. McNell will officiate this momentous occasion.

Contributed by Pastor Clyde E. McNell Sr.