The Early Childhood Program recently presented its very first fatherhood initiative, MARCH DADness.

Engagement is a part of the PFCE Plan (Parent, Family, and Community Engagement), according to the Head Start Performance Standard in an effort to engage more fathers in their child's education.

The Festivities took place the week of March 18-March 22. The dads and their children enjoyed a movie, reading to the class, cookies and crafts, and dancing with dads.

Moreover, all the dads played a basketball tournament against other Pre-K fathers in the district at PHS.

The dads got to enjoy their time with their children.

Contributed Report