Plaquemine High School participated for the first time ever in the 2019 Special Olympics-Louisiana Capital Area.

There were over 800 athletes and over 800 volunteers for the two day event. It was a competitive day for the students filled with a 50 meter and 100 meter walk and run. The students also competed in the softball throw.

This is an amazing event that will be continued every year. The Plaquemine High students wanted to show off their talents and they did so proudly.

One student that finished in first place for the 50 meter run said "Now that’s how it’s done." Another student who finished in third place for the 50 meter run said "I will get first place next year."

Thanks so much to all of the coaches, teachers, parents and students for continuous support for these amazing students.

K. Rodrigue - 3rd place - 50M Run; 3rd place - Softball Throw

K. Martin - 5th place - 50M run; 2nd place - softball throw

D. Butler - 2nd place - 100M run; 2nd place - softball throw

R. Billy- 1st place - 50M walk,

C. Norris - 4th place - 100M Run; 1st place - Softball Throw

P. Dwyer - 1st place 50M run; 1st place - softball throw

A. Adams- 6th - 100M run; 1st place - softball throw

F. Joffrion - 2nd place - 100M run; 1st place softball throw

J. McCormick - 5th place - 100M run; 1st place softball throw

J. Weber - 5th place - 50M run; 4th place - softball throw

J. Laws - 5th place- 50M run; 3rd place - softball throw

A. Wesley - 4th place - 50M run; 1st place - softball throw

J. Kelly - 3rd place - 100m run; 1st place - softball throw

K. Charles- 4th place - 50m run; 1st place- Softball throw

Contributed by Plaquemine High School