The Plaquemine Garden Club will hold its Annual Plant Sale on Saturday April 13 at the Plaquemine Depot Market.

Garden club members divide and propagate plants from their gardens to sell. Many are plants that have been in their gardens for years.

Each year the Garden Club has beautiful hanging baskets and flowering plants, some of which are donated by Dupont Nursery. The Club will also have varied selections of lilies, irises, bulbs, ground orchids, shrubs and ground cover. In addition to plants, there will be decorative flower pots and other garden accessories for sale.

The public is encouraged to come out and support the Plaquemine Garden Club in their annual Plant Sale.

Contact Missy Bertrand at 225-933-4131 or Tracy Ramirez at 225-776-3573 for more information.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Garden Club