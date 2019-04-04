Some plants are designated as Super Plants--tough, beautiful varieties selected by LSU AgCenter horticulturists for their superior performance in Louisiana growing conditions.

This year's annual Westside Master Gardeners spring plant sale is slated for Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from noon-4 p.m., at the Cooperative Extension office and greenhouse, located at 25250 C. M. "Mike" Zito Lane in Plaquemine.

All of the plants--propagated by Westside Master Gardeners volunteers--are recommended by the LSU AgCenter for local gardens. Some also are designated as Super Plants--tough, beautiful varieties selected by LSU AgCenter horticulturists for their superior performance in Louisiana growing conditions.

The group also plans another plant sale on Saturday, May 11--just in time for Mother’s Day.

Westside Master Gardeners is a volunteer organization affiliated with the LSU AgCenter. It includes about 40 residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes who have completed the LSU AgCenter’s certified Master Gardener program.

Proceeds from Westside Master Gardeners plant sales help fund local projects and programs such as school and community gardens and the 4-H and Cloverbuds programs.

Contributed by Westside Master Gardeners