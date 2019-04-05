According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Stanford was last seen wearing a black and gray batman hooded sweatshirt, black or khaki pants, and tennis shoes. She is approximately 5'2" and weighs 160 pounds.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Unit is actively seeking the whereabouts of 17-year-old Breanna Stanford who left her residence on Thursday, April 4.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

If you know the whereabouts of Breanna Stanford, please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by APSO