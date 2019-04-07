Retired US Army Colonel William “Bill” Gates is a Deridder veteran that everyone is proud to call a friend. He graduated from DHS in 1970.

Bill knew from an early age that he wanted to follow in his father’s path and serve his country in the military. His father John served in WW II and was also the Post Engineer out at Ft. Polk for well over a third of a century so service to our country was instilled in Bill’s character from an early age.

Like many veterans, Bill does not like to brag about his service to his country.

According to Bill, this is his story “in a nutshell”. Getting this story was harder than pulling hen's teeth! ( Mark Twain)

After graduating with honors from Deridder High School, Bill enrolled at Northwestern State University. He excelled in the Reserve Officer Training Corps and was commissioned 20 December 1974 from NSU as a 2nd Lieutenant.

Gates entered active duty 06 January 1975 and sent to the US Army Finance School at Ft. Benjamin Harris, Indiana.

His first duty assignment was with the 4013th USAR Garrison, Bossier City, Louisiana where he wore many “different hats.”

Gates served as Finance Disbursing Officer, Personnel Services Officer, Admin Officer.

In August of 1990 the Gulf War broke out and Gates was transferred to Transportation Corp) assigned as Motor Officer, Transportation Officer of the 1192d, Terminal Transportation Unit out of New Orleans, LA (Mobilized Desert Shield & Fuertos Camino 92) as Chief Vessel Operations. He then was sent back to the 95th Division, 4th Bge., Alexandria, LA, Operations Officer as the (S-3).

Gates was reassigned to Detachment 1, 4013th USAG, Ft. Polk, LA as the Director Port Support Activity for the 95th Div. 2ndt Bge. 1st BN (BCT).

Once again Gates received orders to report to Lafayette, LA. Where he became Commander of the 1190th Deployment Support Bge. - Baton Rouge, LA He also served as Deputy Commander of 336th Finance Command - Lake Charles, LA - Deputy Commander Detachment Commander, Det. 3, 336 Finance Command.

In Operation Enduring Freedom, Gates was the Senior Finance Officer in the theater of operation overseas in Kuwait.

After the war, Gates was sent to the 336th Finance Command Lake Charles, LA as the Deputy Commander.Finaly Gates was transferred to the Retired Reserve. On 28 February 2005, Gates retired as Colonel of the Transportation Corp. and shown to the “gate”.

Still wanting to serve his country Bill worked for the 3rd Branch of the Government in Shreveport and Alexandria finally retiring with 37.5 years of service.

In his spare time, Bill did volunteer work: He served the Boy Scouts - Cubs as Scout Master, Asst. Scout Master, merit badge counselor.

Bill also served as President for the Pineville Rotary Club twice and President of the South Alexandria Rotary Club, Rotary District Youth Exchange Officer for about 10 years, Past Master and Secretary for Gordy Lodge, F&AM, member of the El Karubah Shrine Oriental Band and have served as President. Currently serving as Secretary/Treasurer.

Gates will be installed as the President of the South Eastern Shrine Oriental Band Association in mid-April, where he currently serves as 1st Vice President.

Every month Bill also maintains and distribute, with help from many others, a DHS Memorial List to keep fellow students up to date on those other students that have passed away.

If you see “Col. Bill Gates” or any US Military Veteran, they would surely appreciate a handshake and acknowledgment of the sacrifice and the commitment veterans have made in the lofty endeavor of securing American liberty.

They are solely responsible for having protected our fortunate state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior or political views and that is a priceless act of service.