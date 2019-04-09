Will provide t-ball league with new equipment, monetary contribution, and instructional clinics

Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine has joined forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Baseball program to provide new equipment, invitations to FREE instructional clinics, and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser. 2019 marks the fourteenth year of Chevrolet’s Youth Baseball program and has benefitted over 7 million players since it launched. This contribution will benefit the Iberville Parks and Recreation T-Ball League.

Lamoine Howard, General Manager for Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine had this to say, “Playing the game of baseball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation, and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support. Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine and Chevrolet Youth Baseball are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Plaquemine.”

He went on to say, “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball instills in its players.”

Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine will present Iberville Parks and Recreation T-Ball League an equipment kit that includes useful items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees, and T-shirts. The sponsorship also includes youth clinics featuring current and former MLB/MiLB players and coaches or instructors from Ripken Baseball. In addition, Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Iberville Parks and Recreation T-Ball League. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine to help support the league.

“Chevrolet vehicles are designed and built with busy families in mind, featuring a comprehensive suite of available safety features; technologies that make the journey more comfortable and engaging for the entire family; and the space and flexibility needed to haul people and cargo. We would encourage everyone to come take a look at what Chevrolet has to offer and help support this great community activity,” concluded Mr. Howard.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball please visitwww.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com. For more information about Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine please visit www.supremechevroletcadillac.com or call 225-238-1668.

Contributed by Supreme Chevrolet Cadillac of Plaquemine