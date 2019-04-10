Athletes from all around the area fought against uncertain weather to compete in the Vernon Parish Rodeo over the weekend.

Huel Willis from Faith Training finished first in bareback and second in goat tying, and Austin James, Rosepine, took home third place in team roping.

Zach Harper and Connor Harper, Hicks, finished fourth in team roping, while Carter Bryant, Pitkin, was sixth in ribbon roping.

Colt Bryant, Pitkin, placed sixth in team roping, and Cryslen Foster, Hicks, finished in eighth in barrel racing.