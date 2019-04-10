President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank has announced the promotion of Stephanie Emerson to Assistant Vice President/Customer Service Supervisor.

Stephanie will be responsible for a wide range of duties related to checking and savings accounts, account maintenance, handling NSF/Returned Items, assisting customers on the phone and in person, stop payments, reconciling/preparing reports, preparing statement cycles, assisting customers with safe deposit box, tax levies, reclamations and reporting charged-off accounts to the Credit Bureau and Check Systems.

“Stephanie has been a valuable employee for 16 years and is a proven leader with strong skills in customer service. We’re proud to recognize her hard work and dedication to Merchants & Farmers Bank, and the communities we serve,” states Hughes.

A Vernon Parish native and Leesville High School graduate, class of 1997 —Stephanie began her career with Merchants & Farmers Bank as a Teller on April 10, 2003. She has since worked as a Vault Teller and New Accounts Representative. Emerson resides in Leesville with her husband of twenty-one years, Brad.

In operation since 1928, Merchants & Farmers Bank is an independent community bank headquartered in Leesville, LA with eight full-service locations in seven cities. Among the first of Louisiana banks to establish online banking, Merchants & Farmers offers a variety of banking products and services.