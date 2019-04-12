The Leesville Rotary Club is hosting its First Annual Rotary Garage Sale on April 13 from 7 a.m. to noon. The garage sale will be located on the corner of 305 W. Harriet and S. 8th Street.

The Club is hosting this garage sale as another fundraising opportunity for the club’s scholarship fund. The Leesville Rotary Club provides six $1500 school scholarships to students from Vernon Parish. There will be a wide variety of items available for purchase.

Along with the garage sale, the Rotary Club has a couple of great events coming up soon for the public to enjoy.

On April 27, the Rotary Club will host its Annual Bill Bailey Golf Tournament at Warrior Hills, Ft. Polk. This is the 16th Annual Bill Bailey Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be two-person scrambles with flights depending on the number of participants.

It costs $70 per person, this fee includes green fees, cart, lunch and door prize tickets

For Active and retired military the fee is $50. All proceeds from this event go to the Rotary Club’s Annual Scholarship program for students in Vernon Parish.

There will be goodie bags for all participants. First, second and third place winners will receive cash awards.

First place team:$300.00

Second place team: $200.00

Third place team: $150.00

There will also be prizes for:

Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive (must be on the fairway)

Hole In One: Hole #2 is a $500 prize

Hole in one on other PAR 3 holes(7, 10 & 12) the prize is your choice of 55” Smart TV or $400 Cash

To enter, send the entry form and a check payable to the Leesville Rotary Club to P O Box 605, Leesville, LA 71496.

The club is asking people to pre-register no later than April 25, 2019. For more information please Connie Ball (337)718-6156 or Jenny Rogers (337)239-3128.

Coming up in May, the Rotary Club has two events going on.

During Mayfest on May 4, the club will have a spot set up at the Vernon Parish Police Jury building where anyone can “Chalk-A-Block”, where people can make images with chalk to bring home.

Rounding out the upcoming events is the Leesville Rotary/CASA/Vernon Parish SART (Sexual Assault Response Team) 5K Run/Walk. This event will take place on May 11 and will begin on 3rd Street in Downtown Leesville.

This year, the Leesville Rotary Club is facilitating the Leesville Rotary Club/CASA/SART 5K Run/Walk event. Registration is 6:30-7: 15 am and the run will commence at 7:30-9:00 am.

There will be a categorical breakdown based on registration participants (men, women, boys, girls and teens).

Any proceeds will go to benefit the Vernon Parish community through services provided by Rotary Club of Leesville, CASA and Vernon Parish SART.

Those willing to support these efforts, please make checks payable to “Leesville Rotary Club” and mail to P.O. Box 605 Leesville, LA 71446. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Michelle Kennedy, committee chair (571)393-7707 or Rotary President, Brenda Willis(337)208-1680.