On Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at 1:00pm, the Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery will hold a joint funeral for two veterans who have not been claimed by their loved ones.

Thomas Bernard Winn, PFC US ARMY, born May 18, 1953, died on April 3, 2019.

Howard Glen Spence, AR US NAVY, born February 27, 1944, died on January 31, 2015.

CLVC is asking the public to attend the services to help honor these veterans for their service.