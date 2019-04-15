Claire Blanchard led things off on the rubber for Plaquemine. She went three innings, allowing 15 runs on four hits and striking out two. Sharon Gibson threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Both pitching staffs had their hands full on Monday in a high-scoring affair where St. John bested the Plaquemine Devils, 23-11.

The Devils Varsity struggled to contain the high-powered offense of St. John, giving up 23 runs.

Plaquemine opened up an early lead in the first inning when an error scored two runs.

St. John took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third A. Wille hit a solo homer.

C. Cannella singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run, and A. Callegan homered on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.

St. John scored six runs in the seventh inning. The big inning for St. John came thanks to walks by S. Lobue and M. Young, singles by Wille and G. Schnebelen, and an error on a ball put in play by Callegan.

Schnebelen led things off in the pitcher's circle for St. John. She went seven innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits, striking out five and walking zero.

Claire Blanchard led things off on the rubber for Plaquemine. She went three innings, allowing 15 runs on four hits and striking out two. Sharon Gibson threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Plaquemine smacked one home run on the day. Blanchard put one out in the second inning.

Plaquemine Devils Varsity totaled 11 hits.

Haylee Tullier, Kaylee Crowe, Mckayla Ferguson, Blanchard, and Gibson all collected multiple hits for Plaquemine. Gibson, Blanchard, Ferguson, Crowe, and Tullier each collected two hits to lead the Devils. Mallory Watkins led Plaquemine Devils Varsity with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with five stolen bases.

St. John racked up 12 hits in the game. Schnebelen, E. Perry, Cannella, and Wille all managed multiple hits for the St. John Lady Eagles.

