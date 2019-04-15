Money is not the only factor that constitutes prosperity. Education, health, and respect are other factors that constitute prosperity.

"God does not sleep" – Anonymous writer (Psalms 121:4). People are experiencing difficult times in a variety of ways. However, God will always take care of his people. "When times get hard that's when God becomes more powerful" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. Sacrifice, submissiveness and strength are three reasons why God will restore payment to those who trust in him.

The first reason why God will restore payment to those who trust in him is with their sacrifice. Sacrifice occurs with a willingness to do. It can be an exhausting task, but the rewards are that much greater. God loves obedience. Therefore, people who perform sacrifices will be satisfied when their conflicts end.

Another reason why God will restore payment to those who trust in him is with their submissiveness. No one likes to struggle forever. Submission unto God causes Christians to be at an advantage. For instance, society trusts in their own abilities, but Christians have confidence in themselves and trust their abilities with God. Furthermore, "Blessings are non-evasive to Christians since their plans are in God’s care" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

The final attribute why God will restore payment to those who trust in him is with their strength. Humans do become exhausted when performing laborious acts. This explains why God gives humans back pay for their labor. "Privileges and rewards come to those who endure" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I. "Strength causes Christians to be at their best even when they are exhausted" – Pastor Wilbert J. Wilson, I.

Attributes why God will restore payment to those who trust in him are with sacrifice, submissiveness and strength. Prosperity belongs to God's people. Money is not the only factor that constitutes prosperity. Education, health, and respect are other factors that constitute prosperity. Nonetheless, when Christians remain resilient to God's promises they will allow his blessings to flow freely within their lives. Be Blessed.

