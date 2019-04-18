"A total of $1250 dollars was raised for St. Jude at this benefit (from food sales, personal checks to St. Jude and BR CC's sales of raffle tickets)!"

The 21st Annual St. Jude Car Show was an open car show event, but it had a strong presence from the Baton Rouge Corvette Club.

A statement by HOP-N-SHOP DELI read:

"A total of $1250 dollars was raised for St. Jude at this benefit (from food sales, personal checks to St. Jude and BR CC's sales of raffle tickets)! HOP-N-SHOP DELI looks forward to teaming up again with BRCC in 2020 to help St. Jude! This year's co-sponsored benefit was dedicated to seven- year old Ian Milligan from Baton Rouge. In the summer of 2018, he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma and the removal of a tumor on his brain stem that resulted in an additional diagnosis of Posterior Fossa Syndrome. He has spent much of his time at St. Jude over the last year and his family remains in our thoughts and prayers."

Memeber Larry Barrios of the Baton Rouge Corvette Club stated, "Thanks to my fellow members of the Baton Rouge Corvette Club for their hard work and dedication to put on another successful car show in Plaquemine to benefit the children of St. Jude Research Hospital.

"A little more challenging this year as the weather was less than ideal and we dealt with very strong winds all day. Had a nice turnout of about 185 vehicles. We appreciate the folks that turned out to support our charity just as they do year after year. Thanks again!"

Contributed by HOP-N-SHOP DELI and Baton Rouge Corvette Club