On Thursday, April 11, groups for the Paddle Bayou Lafourche began making their descent down the Bayou in the early morning at the Donaldsonville Boat Launch. It will ended in Raceland on Saturday, April 13.

Fifty miles of paddling and a 3 day adventure along Bayou Lafourche creates stewardship and pride for the environment.

Not only is it a way to promote that Bayou Lafourche is a source of drinking water for over 300,000 people, but it also educates participants of the Louisiana wetlands.

Two kayakers, Cassie Comardelle and Charlie White, have been doing this for a couple of years now.

"Cassie's mom taught my mom, who is a teacher now. That's how we know each other," White said. "We originally started doing this because my mom actually wanted to do it. So, we decided to paddle for her. She usually follows us and takes pictures along the way," Comardelle said.

White's favorite part about the event is being on the water.

"Ultimately, it's really relaxing to do this. It's super enjoyable, and it's a great way to meet new people and make new friends. I think we both really enjoy it every year," Comardelle said.

White and Comardelle both really enjoy the last day of the event, where they spend time at someone's house along the bayou and enjoy Native American food and dances to close the evening.

"I really encourage people to try this at least once in their life," Comardelle said.

Paddle Bayou Lafourche began as a way for Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP) to bring awareness to coastal restoration needs of the area and present potential solutions. With this event, they encourage the community to explore recreational resources the bayou has to offer.

