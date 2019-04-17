"I've been with this team for four years, but I'm finally moving on to the next level."

Although the Ascension Christian Lions toppled the East Iberville Tigers by 15-run rule in the fourth inning on Thursday, April 11 a group of seniors cheered for their friend Bryce Purpera like he was competing for a championship.

"He had like 15 friends here," Bryce's mother Gina Purpera said. "And he had no idea they were coming, so that was kind of cool."

Bryce Purpera, a center-fielder who has been a utility player on the young team, was asked recently to practice with the BRCC team for a scholarship opportunity. Today, he was the only senior celebrated on this year's Tiger squad.

"It's saddening to say goodbye to these guys," Purpera said. "I've been with this team for four years, but I'm finally moving on to the next level. These are young guys. Most of them are seventh and eighth graders. They'll all get better. It's been awesome to see them grow."

Purpera said he understood his leadership role well, and that younger players often asked him to throw or hit with them. Last year the Tigers retired three seniors.

Bryce will graduate from the Math, Science, and Art Academy East this year with a 2.65 GPA. Later he will consider a transfer to ULL or Southeastern where he may study business or nursing.