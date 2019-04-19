"These three girls have started for us for five years and have impacted our program beyond words."

The St. John Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-0 win over St. Michael. Alyssa Callegan got the shutout win.

She threw five innings, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The game began by honoring four seniors: Alise Wille, Sarah Grace Lobue, Kaylee Sadden, and Manager Clay LeBlanc.

Kaylee was 1-2 with a walk. She scored twice. Sarah Grace was 1-3 with an RBI. Alise was 2-4 with two runs scored.

"These three girls have started for us for five years and have impacted our program beyond words," Coach Cynthia Prouty said. "They are great people, loaded with talent, and wonderful leaders."

Also collecting hits were Grayson Schnebelen (1-3), Dannie Durand (2-3), Cassidy Cannella (2-3), Madison Young (3-3), Alyssa Callegan (2-3), and Elise Jackson (1-2).

The previous game, the Lady Eagles beat Plaquemine High 23-11 in the annual "Pink Game." Grayson Schnebelen got the win on the mound. Four homeruns were hit by Kaylee Sadden, Alyssa Callegan, Elise Jackson, and Alise Wille.

Additionally, the team collected 12 hits.

The Lady Eagles faced Ascension Catholic in the first round of Division IV playoffs on April 16, after publication of this article.

Contributed by St. John School