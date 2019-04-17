At 4 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, emceed the reception.

"This is phenomenal!" exclaimed Rebecca Lirette when she walked into the Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company lobby yesterday at the start of the 32nd Art Alert Art Show community reception.

She was impressed by the number and quality of art works displayed. Rebecca began attending Art Alert when she was a young girl because her grandfather, Richard Richard participated each year and earned ribbons and prizes.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Plaquemine Bank and Trust Company celebrated its 32nd annual "Art Alert" Art Show, which was open to all natives and current residents of Iberville and West Baton Rouge Parishes.

Total entries submitted for display in 2019 totaled 155, with a limit of one entry per artist in all categories, except adults 18 and up and professionals who are allowed to enter two pieces.

At 4 p.m. in the Plaquemine Bank lobby, a community-wide reception was held to recognize all participating artists. Stephen Panepinto, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, emceed the reception.

He thanked bank employees who planned the event, as well as Jan Herrington with Positive Results Advertising, the bank's marketing firm. He introduced Gracie Sanchez, the reigning "Evangeline" International Acadian Festival Queen. He thanked all the artists who entered the contest and teachers who encouraged their students to do so.

Next, he introduced the Art Alert art show judges Carol Creel and Randell Henry.

In the Children Under 10 Years of Age category, Jeremiah Favorite's untitled watercolor received first place honors. Second place was awarded to Maliyah Patterson for her collage and third place honors were awarded to Jamarass Northern.

Honorable mention was earned by Sophie Landry for "Modern Woman" – Sophie also received an award last year. The Bankers Choice prize was given to Tyson Theriot for "Flowers for Mom."

In the 10 – 13 Years of Age category, Sarah Barbier's "Musical Bear" earned first place honors and she was on hand with her father to receive the award! Second place was given to Claire Bergeron's "Beach Scene" and Brynn Hebert, who was in attendance, received third place for her work entitled "Spring," an alcohol ink floral drawing on Yupo paper.

Alexander Hebert's untitled cupcake received honorable mention and Haoqui Zhang's "Castle" received the Bankers Choice award.

In the 14 to 18 Years of Age Category, first place went to Daniela Guiterrez Romero's untitled pen and ink of mushroom. (She won first place last year too.) Cameryn Gauthe's untitled colored pencil work won second place. Interestingly, Cameryn won second place last year!

The third place winner was Kayra Harrell's untitled abstract and honorable mention was awarded to Philip Carter's untitled Western scene. Skyler Ogden's "Bass Player" received Bankers Choice.

First place in the Adults 18 Years and up category was awarded to Joseph Robertson for his work named "Pyramid Scheme." Rebecca Lirette's "Liola," a hog portrait, received second place, while Steve Martin won third place with "Dock of the Bay."

Roxanne Jenkins received honorable mention for "Days Gone By" featuring a church as her subject and also received Bankers Choice for "Judd," a dog portrait.

In the professional category, Randy LaPrairie, who received first place in 2018, also received first place honors this year for "Feeding Avocers." Second place in the professional category went to Bing Zheng for "Fall" and he also earned the Bankers Choice Award for "Halloween Girl." Third place was awarded to Joan Landry Lasak's "On the Mountain." Honorable mention was awarded to Danielle Spath for her untitled abstract landscape.

Judge Randell Henry presented awards, explaining to the audience the elements of the work that contributed to their earning awards including texture, color, design and white space.

Following the show, artists gathered around to share the joy of creativity and everyone enjoyed refreshments. Everyone who entered the show received a commemorative paint brush emblazoned with the Plaquemine Bank logo.

Contributed by Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company